Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, Alice.

Alice is a beautiful brindle middle-aged Pitbull. She is unbelievably sweet and is highly obedient. She hasn’t had great interactions with dogs in the past, so the most ideal household would be one without another dog but if there is a dog have to be a calm confident dog.

Decant says, “We are working on her to socialize her more and more. But again the best home would be a solo dog household where she gets spoiled rotten and watches Netflix on the couch.”

To learn more about Alice, other adoptable dogs and to learn more about Marley’s Mutts click here.