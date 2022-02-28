Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Rescue, about today’s featured pet.

Alaster is a 6-year-old Siberian Husky who came to Marley’s Mutts from the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center after he’d been picked up as a stray. He stands apart from other huskies as he is calm and not quite as high-energy as the breed is usually known for.

According to Marley’s Mutts, “Alaster plays well with most dogs and loves humans! He loves them a little too much in fact. He can get a bit possessive of humans when other dogs are around.”

To learn more about Alaster and the other dogs up for adoption, call 661-556-7178 or click here.