Marley’s Mutts Monday: learning about the mission of the rescue and meeting Olivia

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Zach Skow, founder of Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue to learn more about the rehabilitation and adoption programs at the rescue.

Skow introduced Olivia, the pet of the week, who is currently in rehabilitation after being hit by a car. The one-year-old dog is great with children and other dogs and will soon be ready to go home with a loving family.

In addition to rehabilitating dogs, Marley’s Mutts works closely with the local prisons through the Pawsitive Change program that helps inmates reach personal goals and improve soft skills.

To learn more about the more than 75 dogs up for adoption, call 661-556-7178 or click here.