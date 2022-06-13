KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Ziegler, Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners
Posted: Jun 13, 2022 / 12:43 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 13, 2022 / 12:43 PM PDT
Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, to learn about their adoptable livestock.
For more information, visit the adoption page.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: