by: Shannon MacNeil
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 02:12 PM PST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 02:12 PM PST
Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, Smiley.
