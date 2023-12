Presented by Pet Palace

Meet Dakota, Dylan Decant, Rescue Technician for Marley’s Mutts says, “she’s a Great Dane mix who is one of the gentlest dogs we’ve ever had.”

She was found in an orchard with lesions on her neck (they think from an animal attack) and with her newborn puppy. Her baby has been adopted already, but she is still looking for her forever home.

