KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Shannon MacNeil
Posted: Jan 19, 2023 / 12:48 PM PST
Updated: Jan 19, 2023 / 02:39 PM PST
The Maricopa High School Broadcast Team is in studio showing the work they’ve done over the past school year.
After a quick rundown of what the CES standout has to offer, we’ll take a look at other options that are still impressive, but much more affordable.
Mushroom coffee is trending and gaining more attention than ever because of its potential health benefits.
We wanted to see if the Ember Smart Mug could keep our drink warm and delicious even hours later, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we learned.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: