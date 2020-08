BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jodi Loeffler, the Supervising Administrator for the Bakersfield Adult School, stopped by Studio 17 to discuss the programs the institute offers on Wednesday.

Loeffler said the Bakersfield Adult School offers in-demand Job Training Programs, including Network Cable and Cyber security.

BAS has a Culinary Program located in the Americas Job Center at 1600 E. Belle Terrace.

Students can enroll online and class schedules would be ready prior to August 12.