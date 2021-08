Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to check out the beautiful charcuterie boards created by Charcuterie by M.

It’s hard to believe Mina has only been at this since November. Her attention to detail and care for what she does is shown in every creation.

To learn more about Mina’s services, follow her on Instagram @Charcuterie.By.M and Facebook @charcuteriebym.