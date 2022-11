Sponsored by Three Way Chevrolet

Wishmas allows children at Kern Bridges Youth Homes to write down one of their wishes on an ornament and the ornament is then placed on trees in the KGET lobby and Three-Way Chevrolet for people to pick up and complete the wishes.

Make sure to visit either location before Dec. 22th to bring cheer to a local child this holiday season.

KGET is located at 2120 L Street and Three-Way Chevrolet is at 4501 Wible Road.