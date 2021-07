Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Romy Bermudez and Benjamin Gomez of Romy & Associates about the change to Medicare plans.

“From time to time changes come to the market that affect the community in a positive or a negative. Right now a national plan is terminating their contract with two major medical groups and the Dignity Health hospitals,” Bermudez says.

Bermudez and Gomez urge people with questions or frustrations about changes to their insurance to call them at (661) 403-6562.