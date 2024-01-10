Founder of Magdalene Hope and Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter, Dr. Doug Bennett, is in studio to talk about the outreach being done to help women who may be trafficked for sex in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl.

“In February, I will be leading a team of volunteers from Magdalene Hope to Las Vegas, the week leading up to the Super Bowl to reach out to women who are bought and sold in the area before the big game,” says Dr. Bennett. “We need to do more to help the victims who are forced into sex trafficking and help assist them to freedom if they are not there by choice. We will work with local organizations to place victims temporarily in a safe place until we can find them a more permanent place for them to recover. I know that not everyone can come with us, but I know that good people would like to get involved. Most hotels or AirBnB’s are out of our price range. We need help financially to offset this trip. We are asking the public to donate specifically to help pay for our accommodations to get us there and back safely.”

If you want to learn more about the topic, you can attend the Bakersfield Premiere of, “High Class” at the Studio Movie Grill on Thursday, January 18th.

“This film is a documentary that explores the lives of high-class prostitutes, providing a lens through which many have never seen. The narrative is that in Las Vegas, prostitution is legal in the state of Nevada and there are two consenting adults that agree to have sex with each other. Prostitution is illegal in the city of Las Vegas. The film follows 5 different women over the time of them working as high-class prostitutes and dispels the myth that there is no trafficking or pimping in Las Vegas.”

This event is free of charge to the public.

For those that would want to attend, you have to reserve your seat though the Magdalene Hope Facebook page, under the events tab or you can call (661)808-HOPE(4673) for more information. Tickets are still available but are going fast. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM.