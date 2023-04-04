Presented by Magdalene Hope

Magdalene Hope is an inner-city outreach for women who are caught up in commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. They offer hope to these women through various programs like their Restoration Ranch.

The Founder of Magdalene Hope, Dr. Doug Bennett, is in studio to talk about their upcoming fundraiser, “there will be an opportunity to win incredible prizes with first, second, and third place prizes, closest to the pin, and longest drive,” he explains. “Other prizes and games throughout the course will also be offered. We are raffling 4 prize packages, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction.”