Sponsored Content by Magdalene Hope Inc.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the Founder of Magdalene Hope Inc., Dr. Doug Bennett about how they are helping women involved in sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

Bennet also shares about their upcoming Pink & Blue Gala at the Stockdale Country Club, happening on July 21st.

For more information call (661)808-HOPE(4673) or, click here.