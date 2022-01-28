LOVE is in the air and ready to be a part of your wedding day

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kyle Brown about what can be expected from this weekend’s wedding expo. There will be food, photo booths, DJs, and a fashion show rolling out the hottest wedding fashions for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

Attending the Bakersfield Bridal Expo can help save couples thousands of dollars and provide more clarity on what they envision for their big day. Want tacos for a late-night snack? The expo has a vendor for you. Want the LOVE letters as a photo backdrop? The expo has a vendor for you.

To assist in the wedding planning process the Kern County Bridal Association has launched a Facebook page to help couples get advice from wedding professionals for free. For any viewers that ask a question on the Facebook page tonight, they will be entered into a drawing to win a Las Vegas getaway.

Tickets for the expo are available at the door and online. For more information give them a call at 661-633-9200.