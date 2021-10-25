Looking for a job? America’s Job Center of Kern County has new listings

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talked to Theresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center about the latest openings in Kern County. Scroll down for a complete list of openings:

Dollar General (Lebec) – Recruitment

October 27 & 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

4193 Industrial Parkway Drive, Lebec

Openings: General Warehouse Associates

Please apply online at: dollargeneral.com/careers

Valley Build Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Training – Info Session

Wednesday, November 10 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM (by appointment only)

Labor Hall • 200 W. Jeffrey Street, Bakersfield

Pre-Apprenticeship Readiness Program offered in partnership with local Building

Trade Unions

Contact David Hudgins at: hudginsdw@outlook.com

Hall EMT Academy

Fast-track your EMS career as an Emergency Medical Technician (8 weeks)

Apply today at: hallambcareers.com/emtacademy

Deadline to apply is 11/30/21 – Training Begins 2/15/22

Job Squad (Facebook Live)

Thursdays @ 9:00 AM

Job Leads, Recruitments, Training Programs, and Services; staff will be on hand to answer questions during the broadcast visit: facebook.com/americasjobcenter

Recycling Lives – No-Cost Paid Work Experience (13 Weeks)

Job Readiness Training with Transitional Jobs

Participants who successfully complete this program will have the skills to work in

the warehouse/logistics industry

Register today, classes begin November 29

For more info, please contact Suhey Perales at: peraless@kerncounty.com

NO-COST Healthcare Industry Training for qualified applicants

We offer training in Medical Assistant, Medical Billing & Coding, Licensed

Vocational Nurse, Radiologic Technician, Registered Nurse, and more

Call us at (661) 325-HIRE

Advanced Industrial Services (Huntington Beach/Long Beach)

Openings: Responders – Oil Spill (100 Openings)

Contact Gloria Zacarias at: zacariasg@kerncounty.com

Valley Convalescent Hospital

Openings: Registered Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant, LVN Staff Nurse,

Laundry Aid, Housekeeping Aide, and Dietary Aide/Cook

Contact Rogelio Adame Velazquez at: velazquezr@kerncounty.com