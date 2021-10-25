Looking for a job? America’s Job Center of Kern County has new listings

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talked to Theresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center about the latest openings in Kern County. Scroll down for a complete list of openings:
Dollar General (Lebec) – Recruitment
October 27 & 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
4193 Industrial Parkway Drive, Lebec
Openings: General Warehouse Associates
Please apply online at: dollargeneral.com/careers
Valley Build Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Training – Info Session
Wednesday, November 10 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM (by appointment only)
Labor Hall • 200 W. Jeffrey Street, Bakersfield
Pre-Apprenticeship Readiness Program offered in partnership with local Building
Trade Unions
Contact David Hudgins at: hudginsdw@outlook.com
Hall EMT Academy
Fast-track your EMS career as an Emergency Medical Technician (8 weeks)
Apply today at: hallambcareers.com/emtacademy
Deadline to apply is 11/30/21 – Training Begins 2/15/22
Job Squad (Facebook Live)
Thursdays @ 9:00 AM
Job Leads, Recruitments, Training Programs, and Services; staff will be on hand to answer questions during the broadcast visit: facebook.com/americasjobcenter
Recycling Lives – No-Cost Paid Work Experience (13 Weeks)
Job Readiness Training with Transitional Jobs
Participants who successfully complete this program will have the skills to work in
the warehouse/logistics industry
Register today, classes begin November 29
For more info, please contact Suhey Perales at: peraless@kerncounty.com
NO-COST Healthcare Industry Training for qualified applicants
We offer training in Medical Assistant, Medical Billing & Coding, Licensed
Vocational Nurse, Radiologic Technician, Registered Nurse, and more
Call us at (661) 325-HIRE
Advanced Industrial Services (Huntington Beach/Long Beach)
Openings: Responders – Oil Spill (100 Openings)
Contact Gloria Zacarias at: zacariasg@kerncounty.com
Valley Convalescent Hospital
Openings: Registered Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant, LVN Staff Nurse,
Laundry Aid, Housekeeping Aide, and Dietary Aide/Cook
Contact Rogelio Adame Velazquez at: velazquezr@kerncounty.com