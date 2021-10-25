Looking for a job? America’s Job Center of Kern County has new listings

Studio 17 Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talked to Theresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center about the latest openings in Kern County. Scroll down for a complete list of openings:

Dollar General (Lebec) – Recruitment
October 27 & 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
4193 Industrial Parkway Drive, Lebec
Openings: General Warehouse Associates
Please apply online at: dollargeneral.com/careers

Valley Build Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Training – Info Session
Wednesday, November 10 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM (by appointment only)
Labor Hall • 200 W. Jeffrey Street, Bakersfield
Pre-Apprenticeship Readiness Program offered in partnership with local Building
Trade Unions
Contact David Hudgins at: hudginsdw@outlook.com

Hall EMT Academy
Fast-track your EMS career as an Emergency Medical Technician (8 weeks)
Apply today at: hallambcareers.com/emtacademy
Deadline to apply is 11/30/21 – Training Begins 2/15/22

Job Squad (Facebook Live)
Thursdays @ 9:00 AM
Job Leads, Recruitments, Training Programs, and Services; staff will be on hand to answer questions during the broadcast visit: facebook.com/americasjobcenter

Recycling Lives – No-Cost Paid Work Experience (13 Weeks)
Job Readiness Training with Transitional Jobs
Participants who successfully complete this program will have the skills to work in
the warehouse/logistics industry
Register today, classes begin November 29
For more info, please contact Suhey Perales at: peraless@kerncounty.com

NO-COST Healthcare Industry Training for qualified applicants
We offer training in Medical Assistant, Medical Billing & Coding, Licensed
Vocational Nurse, Radiologic Technician, Registered Nurse, and more
Call us at (661) 325-HIRE

Advanced Industrial Services (Huntington Beach/Long Beach)
Openings: Responders – Oil Spill (100 Openings)
Contact Gloria Zacarias at: zacariasg@kerncounty.com

Valley Convalescent Hospital
Openings: Registered Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant, LVN Staff Nurse,
Laundry Aid, Housekeeping Aide, and Dietary Aide/Cook
Contact Rogelio Adame Velazquez at: velazquezr@kerncounty.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness