BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Baleigh Graves, Bakersfield native and owner of Grunge by Graves, stopped by Studio 17 to talk about the inspiration that lead to her clothing line.

“I believe that my business stands out from others because I am truly passionate about what I do,” Graves said.

Graves said her business is run strictly through social media. You can purchase her clothing items by visiting Grunge by Graves on Instagram.