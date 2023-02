Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Marcela Lopez, and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Gianna Heatherly, are in studio to talk about the stigma behind mental health and offer up their services to those who need it.

You can attend their Open House on Friday, February 3 from 11am – 2pm, or stop by their location at 110 S. Montclair St. Suite 205, Bakersfield, CA 93309.