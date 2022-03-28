Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to MasterChef Junior contestant and Bakersfield local Ciara Rogers about her experience on the eighth season of the FOX television show.

Rogers began cooking when she was around eight years old with her grandmother who was a nutritionist and used her background to create healthy recipes. She found out casting for MasterChef Junior was happening through a cooking camp she was involved in at Buena Vista’s Edible Garden. Rogers shared one of her delicious and healthy recipes on Studio 17 Live.

You can catch this Kern County local on MasterChef Junior every Thursday at 8:00 P.M. on FOX alongside judges Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez, and Daphne Oz.