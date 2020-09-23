Local attorney discusses importance of Hispanic Heritage Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hispanic Heritage Month marks a time for the United States to honor the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americas.

H.A. Sala, attorney with H.A. Sala, Attorney at Law, said it’s important for Americans to commemorate the spirit of Hispanic Americans on Thursday.

“Hispanic Heritage month commemorates the significant contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the development of our Nation,” Sala said.

