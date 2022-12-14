Presented by PR from the Heart

Do you have a child who struggles with feeling self-confident and loved? Are they constantly comparing themselves to others, or trying to be something they’re not? If so, you’re not alone.



Many kids feel this way because society tells them that being perfect is the key to happiness, but what if being perfect isn’t the answer?



Well, a new children’s book is teaching kids to accept themselves and find happiness in who they are.



Joining us on Studio 17 to talk about the release of her new book, Little Curly Susie, is children’s author, Suzette Oxendine.