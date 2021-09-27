Links for Life: “1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer”

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Jennifer Henry, Executive Director of Links For Life about their upcoming events.

Kick off the Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 2nd at the Park at River Walk with Lace’n it Up, a one-mile celebration walk, and a 5k. The event begins at 8:30 am with early registration at 7:30 am. Registration is available online.

Awareness is an important part in the diagnosis of and the fight against breast cancer, “1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Henry. “Nearly 400 will be diagnosed in Kern County and we will lose close to 100 this year due to breast cancer, if diagnosed early, there is a 97% survival rate.”

To register for Lace’n it Up, and for more information on Links for Life visit their website.

