Most people wouldn’t think of a Catholic Priest as a viral figure on the internet, but Father Adam Kotas is using new forms of social media to lift spirits and spread joy worldwide.

With more than two million followers on his Facebook account, Father Kotas has caught the attention of many people through his peculiar preaching methods, which he refers to as “laughter therapy.”

Father Kotas was ordained on May 22, 2010, as a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Santa Rosa. He spent about three years in the Diocese of Las Vegas.

“Throughout my priesthood — I’ll be a priest now 12 years — there’s always been those who have attacked my style,” said Kotas.

