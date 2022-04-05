Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daphna Levy, marriage, relationship and life coach, about ways to mend a relationship going through a rough patch.

Levy has not seen success in her clients who have chosen to take a break in their relationship: “Distance does not make the heart grow fonder.”

Having mature conversations about your goals and wants from both your relationship and life with your partner can help improve a relationship that is having trouble. “Planning for the future is good for any relationship because it puts you on the same path or on the same page. You’re working towards mutual goals,” said Levy.

To learn more and to seek relationship advice, visit Levy’s website.