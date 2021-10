Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Shine Face and Body Art to be transformed into a quirky and magical character.

Shine Huizar, owner of Shine Face and Body Art, creates show-stopping looks from her studio, from makeup to body airbrushing, your wildest costume dreams can become a reality.

To learn more about Shine Face and Body Art and to book her for your next event, call (661)-281-4781 or click here.