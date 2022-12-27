Sponsored by Johns Incredible Pizza

Our Letters to Santa winner, sponsored by John’s Incredible Pizza, is Yadira Vargas, she writes a heartfelt letter to grant a special wish for her daughter Jocelyn.

Dear Santa:

Jocelyn would love to learn how to play the piano, she loves doing puzzles and playing board games with family and would like all kinds of science crafts. For Christmas I’d want piano lessons for my daughter per her request and a family pack to a sports event to spend quality time with my family.

Jocelyn is an Honor Roll student. She is a Girl Scouts Brownie. She loves the Kern County Community as she recently went Christmas caroling at a local senior center, loves cheering on our community athletic teams by attending CSUB sport games and Condor’s hockey games.



Congratulations to our winner and thank you to our sponsor, John’s Incredible Pizza!

