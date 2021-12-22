Learn the signs and symptoms of aneurysms with Dignity Health

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about the health concerns and treatments related to aortic aneurysms with Dr. Sara Honari, vascular surgeon with Dignity Health.

Dr. Honari says preventative measures can be taken when there is a history of aortic aneurysms in your family, however, “some of the risk factors that can contribute to an aortic aneurysm are: hypertension, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and tobacco and alcohol use.”

