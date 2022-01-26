Learn how to manage your medical bills after a personal injury claim

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla with B & D Law Group, APLC to learn about the legal side of processing your medical bills.

Geoulla says even people with health insurance will be surprised by unforeseen deductibles and fees on their medical bills. “For people that do not have health insurance at all, California law allows for a mechanism where the client can obtain treatment ‘on credit.’ This typically requires finding a doctor that is willing to treat on credit, and often they do it because they trust the reputation of the lawyer.”

