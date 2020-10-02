Learn how to make an iconic dish at The Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For many people, cooking can be an overwhelming process at times.

Luckily, locals can get their hands on a great recipe by taking a cooking class at The Kitchen in Downtown Bakersfield.

“The Kitchen is a place where we can congregate,” Richard Yoshimura, Chef at The Kitchen said. “I will help demystify cooking for you.”

Changes have been implemented to in-person classes because of the pandemic, but people can follow along and learn step-by-step recipes every week, by following The Kitchen on Instagram.