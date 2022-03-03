Sponsored Content by California Aeronautical University

California Aeronautical University’s Aviation Career Day provides students and those with an interest in aviation with an all-encompassing look into this industry facing a staffing shortage.

“All of us are used to going on vacation and turning right when we get on a plane. But there’s so much that goes into making that occurrence happen, so we want to train people what to do when you take a left on the plane and go to the cockpit. We want to train people what it’s all about to be on the ground and support in the office,” said Matthew Johnston, President of California Aeronautical University.

To learn more about the career and education options available, click here.