Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Jared Salvo, cardiac electrophysiology specialist with Dignity Health, about September’s importance as AFib Awareness Month.

Dr. Salvo says understanding the signs of Atrial Fibrillation is important because “It is estimated that 45% of adults will have some brush with AFib during their lifetime.”

