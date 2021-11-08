Learn about the different career options in the field of aviation with the California Aeronautical University

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Skip DuRand, AMT Director from California Aeronautical University, about the different programs available at the university.

“The program is designed with fast-paced, year-round courses, so our students can graduate with their diploma in about 17 months. And our program is offered right here in Bakersfield at Meadows Airport so people don’t have to relocate if they’re interested in a program like this,” says DuRand.

