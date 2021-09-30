Learn about how one young girl’s battle with cancer led her to become a warrior

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Gisselle Alicia Guerrero about her battle with cancer and how she decided to turn a negative into a positive with the creation of her non-profit foundation.

GG the Warrior is Gisselle’s foundation which raises money to support children with cancer. The funds raised go towards gas and grocery cards, coloring books, and other materials to help child cancer patients and their families manage their cancer journey.

To learn more and to find ways you can support Gisselle’s cause, click here.

