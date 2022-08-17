Sponsored content by League of Dreams.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to the Director of the League of Dreams, Jessica Matthews about the League of Dreams and their upcoming fundraiser.

The League of Dreams is the only non-profit organization of its kind in Kern County. The mission of the League of Dreams is to give every child a chance to play by providing sports training, team camaraderie, and competitive sporting opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

One way the league of Dreams is able to offer all that they do in our community is through fundraising Saturday, Oct. 15, the organization will be hosting its annual Wine, Women, and Shoes event benefiting athletes from five to 22 years old with physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities. For tickets click here.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities reach out to Matthews directly, 661-332-4466.