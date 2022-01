Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about the signs and symptoms of appendicitis from general surgeon Dr. Denise Portugal.

“Symptoms of appendicitis progress over several hours to a couple of days, and usually begin with mild pain near the belly button that moves to the lower right quadrant of the belly and becomes sharper,” says Dr. Portugal. Nausea, bloating and vomiting can also indicate appendicitis.

