KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Dignity Health
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 04:47 PM PST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 04:47 PM PST
Sponsored by Dignity Health
February is National Heart Month and joining us in studio to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women is Senior Director of Neuro and Cardiac Services, Michele Shain.
Distressed jeans have become a wardrobe staple for those curating a relaxed but chic aesthetic.
Huk (pronounced “hook”) fishing gear is committed to providing durable, comfortable, high-quality fishing apparel for men and women who love to fish.
The argan oil used for beauty is different from the one used for cooking, so be sure you know whether you’re buying cosmetic or culinary argan oil.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: