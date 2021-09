Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla, attorney at B & D Law Group, APLC, about the proper protocol to follow if your dog bites someone.

“In California, dog owners are strictly liable if their dog bites someone, so it is important that they take proper precautions to prevent these things from happening,” says Geoulla.

