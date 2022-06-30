BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s always nice to have a moment to celebrate little victories, and the past year was a busy one for KGET. Pop Kern’s Ilyana Capellan gives us an in-depth look into one of the most prestigious nights in television, the Emmys.

“In the spirit of the Golden Empire,” you hear us say at KGET, but what exactly does that mean to us at Circle 17?

“I say that anything our station does, whether it’s an accolade or a story that is done that serves justice for the good of our community, it’s for our community,” said Derek Jeffrey, vice president and general manager of KGET. “It’s for our neighbors, it’s for our friends, it’s for our loved ones, and that’s why we’re here. Tonight it’s not to pat ourselves on the back, it’s to thank our community for letting us do it.”

It means that we take pride in and respect the community that we live and work in. We report on it every day and sometimes that hard work gets recognized. Sometimes it gets recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and sometimes it earns a station like KGET 11 Emmy nominations. This is our Emmy Awards journey, and we wanted to take you with us for an inside look and experience.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter serves television professionals in San Diego, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

This year KGET was nominated for 11 Emmys. The nominations were:

• Overall Excellence:

– A busy Covid Year at KGET by Derek Jeffery

• Newscast Morning:

– ‘Missing: Where are the Boys?’ by Naythan Bryant

– ‘The French Fire’ by Naythan Bryant and Alex Fisher

– ‘Killed in the Line of Duty’ by Alex Fisher and Naythan Bryant

• Newscast Evening:

– ‘The French Fire’ by Alex Fisher, Juan Corona, and Moses Small

– ‘COVID in Kern: Town Hall’ by Alex Fisher

•Journalistic Enterprise:

-‘Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer’ by Robert Price

• News Special:

-‘Where Are the Boys?’ By Christian Galeno

• Crime News:

‘- Who Killed Erika Lango?’ By Maddie Janssen and Juan Corona

• Historical News:

‘The Forgotten Sports Pioneer’ by Robert Price

•Video Journalist:

‘Paramedics During the Pandemic’ by Eytan Wallace

“We’re trying to put the best work out there, not because we’re hoping to get an Emmy, we’re doing it because we’re hoping to make a difference,” said 17’s Alex Fisher. “We’re hoping to give people the information that they need to comprehend what is happening in their backyard and 10,000 miles away.”

Of course, KGET doesn’t do any of its newscasts, reports, or shows in hopes of awards or accolades, but rounding out the night with six Emmy Awards in the spirit of the Golden Empire is not too bad.