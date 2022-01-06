KGET and Clinic Sierra Vista recognize the Teacher of the Month

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan congratulates Breanna Alvarez for being selected as the Teacher of the Month.

Alvarez has taught at East Bakersfield High School for five years where she teaches sophomore English and WorkForce English.

Alvarez and all winners of Clinica Sierra Vista’s Teacher of the Month Sweepstakes receive a $150 Visa gift card to celebrate and recognize the hard work and dedication they provide to students and schools in Kern County.

