KGET and Clinic Sierra Vista recognize the Teacher of the Month

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan congratulates Breanna Alvarez for being selected as the Teacher of the Month.

Alvarez has taught at East Bakersfield High School for five years where she teaches sophomore English and WorkForce English.

Alvarez and all winners of Clinica Sierra Vista’s Teacher of the Month Sweepstakes receive a $150 Visa gift card to celebrate and recognize the hard work and dedication they provide to students and schools in Kern County.

To nominate your teacher of the month, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness