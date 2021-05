BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Country music artist Cole Swindell will perform July 30 at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre and tickets go on sale Thursday.

Swindell is a platinum-selling singer with eight No. 1 singles, including "You Should Be Here," "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" and "Let Me See Ya Girl." He has also written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.