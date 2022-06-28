Sponsored Content by Suburu Sangera.

Another year of hitting the road for our Sunrise Adventures. Kevin’s first stop of the season was the greater Palm Springs area.

Just a three and a half-hour drive from Bakersfield, this area is packed with things for the entire family. If you like shopping and eating, they have some amazing restaurants and shops around town.

Kevin visits The Living Desert Zoo, Tram Way, and Westin Rancho Mirage. All in all, the greater Palm Springs area has so much to offer for families looking for a fun getaway.