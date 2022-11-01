Sponsored content by Kern Women’s Business Center.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Director, Norma Dunn and CEO, President, and Founder of No Sister Left Behind, Glenda Woolfolk about how the Kern Women’s Business Center helped Woolfolk start her business.

Woolfolk says, “I hope to encourage more people, especially African American businesses to take full advantage of the resources and knowledge available through Kern Women’s Business Center.”

