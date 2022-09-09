Sponsored Content by Kern Kiwanis Club.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Cecilia Provensal and Tyler Valverde from Kern Kiwanis Club to learn more about the upcoming Kern County Bag Brawl.

The Kern County Bag Brawl is a cornhole tournament fundraising event developed to encourage individuals and their families to spend a day together participating in an event they can all do together while helping Kern Kiwanis Club raise funds for projects serving Kern County children.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Silver Creek Park.

