Sponsored Content by Kern Kiwanis Club.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Chief Business Development Office of CAP-K, Pritika Ram and Cecilia Provensal from Kern Kiwanis Club to learn more about the upcoming Kern County Bag Brawl.

Kern Kiwanis Club has partnered with CAP-K’s Friendship House for several years and assisting with the development of the Friendship Reading Center, vegetable gardens and food drives.

The Kern County Bag Brawl is a cornhole tournament fundraising event developed to encourage individuals and their families to spend a day together participating in an event they can all do together while helping Kern Kiwanis Club raise funds for projects serving Kern County children.

