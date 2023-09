Studio 17’s guest host, Jim Damian, sits down with the President of the Kern Energy Foundation, Chad Hathaway, to talk about the importance of educating the public about the energy industry.

One way Kern Energy Foundation educated people and students is through the Kern Oil Festival, the next one will be Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. at Stramler Park.