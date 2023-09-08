Studio 17 guest host, Jim Damien, sits down with Vice President of Energy and Carbon Solutions, Eric Dhanens with Cornerstone Engineering, to talk about innovative and fit for purpose solutions Dhanens uses to meet the ever-changing needs of their diverse client base.
Kern Energy Week: Cornerstone Engineering
by: Cornerstone Engineering
Posted:
Updated:
