KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Ziegler, Sponsored Content by The Kern County Raceway.
Posted: Jun 14, 2022 / 01:24 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM PDT
Sponsored Content by The Kern County Raceway.
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Master of Ceremonies, Steve Hughes of Kern County Raceway about upcoming events.
To learn more about upcoming events and ticket information, click here.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: