Presented by Kern County

The American Red Cross wants you and your family to stay safe in case of a home fire, they say these are our country’s largest disaster.

Cindy Huge, Public Information Officer for the American Red Cross tells us how we can be prepared, “two simple steps, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your fire escape plan. When the time changes this weekend, it is the perfect time to Turn and Test.”

Learn more about getting your free smoke alarm here.