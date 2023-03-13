KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Kern County
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 03:36 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 07:52 PM PDT
Presented by Kern County
Jeremy Oliver, Director of Aging and Adult Services at Kern County, is in studio to talk about how those with disabilities can better prepare for emergencies and disasters.
Get more tips here.
March Madness is a single-elimination tournament basketball fans look forward to all year. With online shopping, it’s easy to dress for the occasion.
This month, popular water bottles will face off in a bracket-style competition. Each week, we’ll eliminate bottles until we reveal a single winner.
If you’re planning a spring break getaway, consider this list of top travel essentials before trekking off to your vacation destination.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: