Attorney Matt Clark with Chain Cohn Clark is in studio to talk with host, Shannon MacNeil, about the dangers of driving under the influence. He also shares statistics on how prevalent the problem in in Kern County.

“Kern County ranks worst in the state for DUI crashes resulting in injuries, and ranks worst in the nation for DUI arrests,” says Clark. “Kern County on average experiences more than 4,000 DUI arrests per year, averaging more than 11 DUI arrests per day, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. 15 DUI drivers are on the road at any given moment, with a peak between midnight and 3 a.m., where there are nearly 80 DUI drivers in Kern County. Each one of them is a tragedy waiting to happen.”